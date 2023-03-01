Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Contract

Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with WEC Energy Group to Expand Existing AMI Program for Gas and Electricity



01-March-2023 / 06:55 CET/CEST

Cham, Switzerland March 1, 2023 Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), and Wisconsin-based WEC Energy Group have signed an agreement to expand the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) coverage for gas and electric meters and extend the existing managed services agreement through 2038. The effectiveness of the agreement is dependent on regulatory approval of the aforementioned expansion of the AMI coverage. The agreement includes 210,000 G480 ultrasonic gas meters, 750,000 AMI gas modules and 204,000 advanced electric meters. The extension of the managed service agreement, which originated with WEC Energy Group companies in 2001, means Landis+Gyr will continue managing the AMI network infrastructure and providing other services for the utilities over the next 15 years. About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com. Contact Media

