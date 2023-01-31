Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Contract

Landis+Gyr Signs Meter Data Management Services Agreement with U.S. Utility for Modernization of Existing Software Infrastructure



Cham, Switzerland January 31, 2023 Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), and a U.S. investor-owned utility, have entered into a new agreement regarding the modernization of the utilitys metering software infrastructure. The utilitys plans to undertake such modernization is still subject to regulatory approval. The 20-year agreement includes meter data management software, Software as a Service, and services to support the utilitys 500,000 legacy one-way communicating electric meters and the project will include more than 500,000 next generation smart metering devices in the future. Contact Media

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

