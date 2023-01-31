|
31.01.2023 07:00:43
Landis+Gyr Signs Meter Data Management Services Agreement with U.S. Utility for Modernization of Existing Software Infrastructure
|
Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Contract
Cham, Switzerland January 31, 2023 Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), and a U.S. investor-owned utility, have entered into a new agreement regarding the modernization of the utilitys metering software infrastructure. The utilitys plans to undertake such modernization is still subject to regulatory approval.
The 20-year agreement includes meter data management software, Software as a Service, and services to support the utilitys 500,000 legacy one-way communicating electric meters and the project will include more than 500,000 next generation smart metering devices in the future.
Contact Media
Eva Borowski
Contact Investors
About Landis+Gyr
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Landis+Gyr Group AG
|Alte Steinhauserstrasse 18
|6330 Cham
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|ir@landisgyr.com
|Internet:
|www.landisgyr.com
|ISIN:
|CH0371153492
|Valor:
|37115349
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1547157
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1547157 31-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Landis+Gyr (Landis Gyr)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.01.23
|Landis+Gyr Signs Meter Data Management Services Agreement with U.S. Utility for Modernization of Existing Software Infrastructure (EQS Group)
|
31.01.23
|Landis+Gyr unterzeichnet Vertrag über Zählerdatenmanagement mit U.S. Versorgungsunternehmen für Modernisierung der bestehenden Software-Infrastruktur (EQS Group)
|
31.01.23
|Landis+Gyr Holds Capital Markets Day and Announces Mid-Term Financial Year 2025 Targets (EQS Group)
|
31.01.23
|Landis+Gyr hält Capital Markets Day ab und veröffentlicht mittelfristige Finanzziele für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 (EQS Group)
|
25.01.23
|Landis+Gyr Provides Update on Guidance (EQS Group)
|
25.01.23
|Landis+Gyr gibt Update zum Ausblick (EQS Group)
|
13.01.23
|Landis+Gyr liefert Revelo Grid-Sensoren an National Grid in Massachusetts (EQS Group)
|
13.01.23
|Landis+Gyr to Deploy Revelo Grid Sensors for National Grid in Massachusetts (EQS Group)