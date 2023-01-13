Landis+Gyr to Deploy Revelo Grid Sensors for National Grid in Massachusetts

Following regulatory approval, National Grid will deploy 1.4 million Revelo® grid sensors provided by Landis+Gyr across its Massachusetts service areas as part of an extensive project to support clean energy integration, customer engagement and reliability.

Cham, Switzerland January 13, 2023 Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) is now in a binding commitment with National Grid to deliver a total of 1.4 million grid sensors for a next generation advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) project in Massachusetts following the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (MDPU) order to National Grid to modernize its electric distribution system and to install such an AMI network across its Massachusetts service area. Upon the issuance of such regulatory order, National Grid has now begun work with Landis+Gyr Technology Inc. on such installation.

The AMI project begins this year and is expected to be completed in 2027. National Grid will install Landis+Gyrs Revelo® meter, which enables the streaming of high-resolution waveform data to monitor energy flow in real-time, as opposed to simply reporting historical energy use in time intervals.

Landis+Gyrs Gridstream® Connect platform will provide a Wi-SUN certified network, allowing for use of third-party network devices and providing edge intelligence at meters and devices, enhanced access to energy usage information and grid analytics. National Grid plans to utilize interoperable network components that work seamlessly with the Gridstream Connect system to extend options for network routing infrastructure.

The next generation of smart grid technology provides more useful data for both utilities and energy consumers in real time. By enabling simultaneous, sub-second monitoring of the energy delivered and used throughout the system, Revelo provides consumers and energy providers with the ability to act on changes in energy availability and cost.

Revelos unique waveform sampling makes it a highly accurate grid sensor that supports software applications for decision making at the grid edge, along with better integration of residential solar and EV charging installations.

New metering and sensing technologies like Revelo create opportunities for automation of critical functions that didnt exist before, said Chuck Yechout, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr. This provides utilities and their customers with increased connectivity, processing power and situational awareness to cost-effectively manage the clean energy transition.