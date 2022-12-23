Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Contract

Landis+Gyr wins Tender Award by Israel Electric Corporation



23-Dec-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cham, Switzerland December 23, 2022 Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland), a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), has been awarded a tender to supply 565,600 residential smart electricity meters this quantity may be extended by Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) by means of multiple options and to the limit of 4,200,000 units. 40% of the above quantities will be allocated to a third party meter supplier as required by the tender rules. Landis+Gyr AG will also provide the head-end system and a set of services for the maintenance of the existing meter data management system and related applications. "We are thrilled to be selected as partner for this extensive project and look forward to working together with IEC to upgrade their infrastructure with our state-of-the-art metering technology, said Bodo Zeug, Head of EMEA at Landis+Gyr. Contact Media

Melissa van Anraad

Head of PR

Phone +41 41 935 6398

Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com Eva Borowski

SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone +41 41 935 6396

Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com Contact Investors

Christian Waelti

Head of Investor Relations

Phone +41 41 935 6331

Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

End of Inside Information