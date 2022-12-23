|
23.12.2022 07:00:39
Landis+Gyr wins Tender Award by Israel Electric Corporation
|
Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Contract
Cham, Switzerland December 23, 2022 Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland), a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), has been awarded a tender to supply 565,600 residential smart electricity meters this quantity may be extended by Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) by means of multiple options and to the limit of 4,200,000 units. 40% of the above quantities will be allocated to a third party meter supplier as required by the tender rules. Landis+Gyr AG will also provide the head-end system and a set of services for the maintenance of the existing meter data management system and related applications.
"We are thrilled to be selected as partner for this extensive project and look forward to working together with IEC to upgrade their infrastructure with our state-of-the-art metering technology, said Bodo Zeug, Head of EMEA at Landis+Gyr.
|
1520527 23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
