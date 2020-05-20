Landlord123 subscription packages offer more value and more features for property managers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Property management mobile application Landlord123 has launched three subscription packages which offer great savings and additional features for landlords and property managers with multiple rental properties.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most landlords and property managers are unable to carry out their usual tasks and physically visit the rental properties under their care, be it for inspection, property-related issues, or rental collection. Landlord123 aims to ease them into the 'new norm' of working remotely and responsibly, by allowing landlords and property managers to keep an eye on their rental properties with cooperation from their tenants.

There are currently three subscription packages available in Landlord123: Free, Starter, and Professional. The first - and default - option is Free, and allows users to manage a single property with inspection, issue, and rental collection features included. The second, known as the Starter package, allows the user to manage up to three properties, and includes property inspection, issue module, and rental collection features. The price for the Starter package is $9.00 per month, and billed as $99 a year.

The third, and most comprehensive package, is the Professional package, which offers unlimited properties and the aforementioned features, as well as an additional expenses tracking feature which allows users to keep a record of their property-related expenditures. The Professional package is priced at $19.00 per month, and billed as $209 a year.

The subscription package is launched for the convenience of users, as all data related to their rented properties can be managed in a single platform. Users can subscribe to either the Starter or Professional package depending on the number of rental properties they are managing, and each subscription is valid for one year. Users can subscribe, upgrade, and renew their subscription directly via the Landlord123 app.

Full details of the subscription packages can be viewed at https://www.landlord123.app/landlord123-subscription/. The latest version of the Landlord123 app can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Eng Wei Yong/Laura Lee

Tel: +603 7722 2035

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200518/2806104-1

SOURCE Landlord123