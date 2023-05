Landlords ‘profiting from sub-standard housing’ for vulnerable people

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Watchdog says gaps in regulation are letting landlords offer costly supported accommodation ‘with little or no support’Increasing numbers of landlords are profiting from letting bad housing to some of society’s most vulnerable people , the National Audit Office has found.Gaps in regulation are allowing property owners “to profit by providing costly, sub-standard” supported housing “with little or no support, supervision or care”, the spending watchdog said. Continue reading...