Landlords demanding renters send photo, CV and character references

Prospective tenants are being asked to provide personal details in order to secure a contract, raising fears of discriminationRenters are being subjected to extreme vetting procedures by letting agents and landlords who are demanding personal statements – and even photographs – to choose between prospective tenants.Amid the worst rental market conditions to date, campaigners say that letting agents and landlords are increasing the potential for discrimination by telling renters to submit personal biographies to try to sell themselves as desirable tenants. Continue reading...