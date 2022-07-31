Landlords evicting tenants for Airbnb and holiday lets, report finds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Rachael Maskell, the York Central MP, has proposed a bill to tackle shortage of private rental housingLandlords are evicting tenants and switching to Airbnbs and holiday lets because the money is better and they “do not have to worry about bad tenants”.Research has found a boom in rental properties being used for short-term lets, caused by a rise in domestic holidays and increased regulations for long-term landlords. Continue reading...