15.05.2024 18:00:43
Landlords selling up leaving 2,000 households a month in England facing homelessness
Four in 10 households seeking council help say it is because property is being sold, amid renting reform delaysMore than 2,000 households a month are facing homelessness in England because private landlords say they are selling up, with some blaming uncertainty caused by government delays to renting reforms.Official figures show that more than four in 10 families who have asked councils for temporary housing after a private landlord ended their tenancy are in the predicament because the owner told them they were putting the property on the market. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
