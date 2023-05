Landlords to be given more powers to evict tenants for antisocial behaviour

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Michael Gove to introduce bill strengthening lessors’ rights in England as charities warn of impact for domestic abuse victimsLandlords in England will be able to evict tenants for antisocial behaviour more easily as part of a wider package of reforms to the rental market, after heavy lobbying by industry organisations and Conservative backbenchers.Michael Gove will use the renters’ reform bill, which could be introduced to the Commons as soon as next week, to strengthen landlords’ rights when it comes to dealing with alleged antisocial behaviour. Continue reading...