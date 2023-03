Landlords to get power to evict antisocial tenants with two weeks’ notice

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Private tenancy agreements in England and Wales will have to include clauses that specifically ban antisocial behaviourLandlords are to be given new powers to evict problematic tenants with two weeks’ notice under government proposals to address antisocial behaviour.The measures would cover tenants who play loud music, use drugs, cause damage to their property or fall behind on their rent. Continue reading...