|
04.11.2022 04:28:13
Landmark carbon credit auction by Singapore-based Climate Impact X oversubscribed, credit priced at US$27.80
THE first major carbon credit auction brokered by the Singapore-based Climate Impact X (CIX) has fetched US$27.80 per credit, which translates to a premium of close to 40 per cent above current spot prices for major credits of similar vintage, the carbon marketplace said.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!