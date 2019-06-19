Landmark Ventures Announces Olivia Brooks Allan as Vice President to Lead Conferences and Events Practice

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Landmark Ventures, a global strategic and financial advisory firm that offers a unique combination of business development, influencer event programs, and global investment banking services, today announced that Olivia Brooks Allan has joined the firm as Vice President for Conferences and Events to lead its thought-leader summits, as well as its custom convenings for a portfolio of Fortune 500 enterprise clients.

Olivia brings a dynamic breadth and depth of business acumen to Landmark Ventures, notably focused on powerful brands that are known for their emphasis on customer experiences. Previous success includes driving product strategy and substantial revenue growth for business and technology conferences at Gartner, bolstering events and business development activities at American Express and Mastercard, and growing sales, marketing, and public relations teams at Taj Hotels, The Peninsula Chicago, and the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Zeev Klein, the CEO and a General Partner at Landmark Ventures, said, "Olivia is an integral addition to our Leadership Team with deep experience across event production, programming, and planning to bring diverse insight and experience across all aspects of our conferences and events business."

Olivia oversees a team of more than a dozen professionals responsible for executing a portfolio of 100+ events per year, including business-focused events (Dealmakers Digital, CIO Summit, Israel Dealmakers Summit), philanthropic events (Social Innovation Summit annual series), and a series of custom conferences and events for enterprise clients. Past speakers across Landmark Ventures' events include: Alicia Keys, Arianna Huffington, Barbara Bush, Beth Comstock, Craig Venter, Dean Kamen, Dikembe Mutombo, Glenn Close, Howard Buffett, Jessica Alba, John Chambers, Michael J. Fox, Nick Cannon, Reid Hoffman, Rob Lowe, Rooney Mara, Van Jones, will.i.am, Wilmer Valderrama, along with hundreds of leading executives, investors, brands, celebrities, media, and athletes.

Olivia added, "I am passionate about connecting people through the careful creation of bespoke marketing experiences, and leading teams so that exceptional business results are the outcome of each and every interaction. I look forward to adding a fresh dimension to Landmark Ventures' unique ability to facilitate meaningful relationship building between the most influential corporate leaders, investment professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs through prestigious corporate summits, social innovation conferences, and custom event experiences."

About Landmark Ventures

Landmark Ventures is a technology-focused investment banking and strategic advisory group specializing in M&A, Capital Raising, Strategic Partnerships, and Innovation Access for a select client roster of public corporations, private equity sponsors, and high-growth companies. Our core strengths include extensive personal relationships across the strategic landscape and unparalleled market insights coupled with deep global perspectives and deal experience. Landmark Ventures has a particular focus on cross-border transactions involving the United States, Canada, Europe, China, and Israel.

You may learn more about Landmark Ventures at http://www.landmarkventures.com.

About the Social Innovation Summit

As the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for Landmark Ventures, the Social Innovation Summit is a private, invitation-only forum of more than 1,400 attendees that explores "What's Next?" in disrupting social impact through technology, healthcare, entertainment, financial services, hospitality, sports, and more. The Social Innovation Summit curates an audience comprised of Vice President to C-Level attendees from across the country and world around one audacious yet straightforward goal: to catalyze inspired partnerships focused on systemic change. The annual summit and its complementary salons, learning journeys, and VIP custom events convene an audience of corporate and non-profit executives, foundation leaders, venture capitalists, social entrepreneurs, and more. The event themes include, but are not limited to, education, sustainability, tech for good, gender equity, future of work, healthcare and wellness, diversity and inclusion, food security, housing affordability, and economic development.

You may learn more about the Social Innovation Summit at http://www.socinnovation.com.

About the Dealmakers Summit

Dealmakers is the Landmark Ventures strategic events business portfolio brand that brings together a robust network of thousands of the world's most influential, industry-leading, and technology-focused Fortune 500 C-Suite executives, venture capitalists, technologists, innovators, media, and entrepreneurs to carefully curated conferences, summits, and custom events. The invitation-only attendees benefit from experiences that deliver tangible business results through unique settings, interpersonal interactions, and access to emerging technology trends and insights. Besides major events for executive groups like CIOs, CISOs, CMOs, CDOs, CFOs, and CHROs, the Dealmakers event platform also hosts events across large industry gatherings including CES, SXSW, NAB, RSA, AWS, and many more.

You may learn more about the Dealmakers brand and other Landmark Ventures events at http://www.landmarkventures.com.

SOURCE Landmark Ventures