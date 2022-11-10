LANDON V. TAYLOR APPOINTED CEO OF MACFARLANE PARTNERS' INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MacFarlane Partners (MP), a real estate investment management firm founded in 1987 by Victor B. MacFarlane as one of the first minority-owned institutional investment management firms in the US, announced today the appointment of Landon V. Taylor as CEO of the investment management group.

Under Victor's leadership, MacFarlane Partners has managed in excess of $20B in real estate assets in over 30 US metro areas on behalf of more than 40 institutions. After 35 years of industry-changing leadership, including pioneering the urban real estate investment concept among institutional investors in the 1990s, Victor has handed the CEO leadership reins over to Landon Taylor, who will set the vision and strategic plans for the next two decades of growth and innovation for MacFarlane Partners.

Victor will remain actively engaged as Founder and Chairman and will chair the company's investment committee and serve as a member of the executive committee.

"For more than 35 years, I have enjoyed leading MacFarlane Partners to national success, and am especially proud of the difference and impact we have made in urban communities on behalf of minority and women real estate professionals and entrepreneurs," said Victor MacFarlane, Founder and Chairman of MacFarlane Partners. "Now is the time for me to pass the leadership torch of our investment management group to an effective, experienced professional -- as well as a trusted friend. I have every confidence in Landon's abilities as a partner and dynamic leader who will usher in not just a new, stronger version of our investment management business, but will energetically seed another more diverse generation of real estate leaders and operating companies."

Landon joins MacFarlane Partners with 30 years of industry experience having served as president and CEO of a diverse set of businesses in the real estate, technology, and financial services industries, including four ventures that he led at First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), an $8B multinational Fortune 500 real estate information services company.

As a seasoned CEO with a 25+ year history of creating new markets, increasing earnings, and strengthening the brand reputation of emerging and large, complex businesses, Landon will focus on scaling the MacFarlane Partners investment management platform, including launching its next series of private equity funds focused on achieving top-quartile financial performance for investors while also helping to achieve economic parity for the companies and communities in which it invests.

"I'm honored to lead the next generation of growth, innovation, and impact at MacFarlane Partners," said CEO Landon V. Taylor. "The challenge to scale and expand the national investment management platform that Victor has built over the past 35 years is an exciting opportunity for our leadership team, the investors we serve, and the communities and companies in which we invest. Professionally and personally, I am ambitious to lead the growth of people and projects at MacFarlane Partners, while also expanding our broader goals of impacting the next generation of great leaders and community builders."

Separately, MacFarlane Partners will continue its ongoing urban/impact development business on behalf of its family office and other investors. All employees of the investment management group, the development company, and the family office remain.

About MacFarlane Partners

MacFarlane Partners is a real estate investment management and development firm that acquires, develops and manages properties on behalf of some of the world's largest pension plans and institutions. Founded in 1987, the firm pioneered the urban investment concept among institutional real estate investment managers in the 1990s and today is a leading investor and developer of properties that promote smart growth, urban revitalization and sustainability in urban and high-density suburban areas nationwide. It is headquartered in San Francisco and operates regional offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For additional information, visit Macfarlane Partners.

