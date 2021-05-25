GATINEAU, QC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists, cyclists and pedestrians that there will be lane and sidewalk closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge for maintenance purposes. The closures will take place during the following periods:

from Monday, May 31 , at 7 pm to Tuesday, June 1 , at 6 am – the sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa -bound lanes will be closed

During these periods, the sidewalk on which the maintenance is being performed will not be accessible to cyclists and pedestrians. Users will therefore have to use the sidewalk on which no maintenance is being performed.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

