Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI, named Top 10 Most Influential AI Executive by Analytics Insight

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders. Lane Mendelsohn, Vantagepoint president, has been name one of the Top 10 Most Influential AI Executives for 2019.

"This is really an honor," says Mendelsohn, "My father, Louis Mendelsohn, was ahead of his time when he started to explore how artificial intelligence could be used for better information when trading in the financial markets. I am honored that I can become the second generation of leadership for our family-owned business and help it to continue to succeed beyond our family's wildest dreams."

Unique in the marketplace, Vantagepoint has continued to offer retail traders institutional level intelligence and powerful machine learning insights. Lane has been leading the company for over a decade now, and he gets so much satisfaction from knowing that he took the foundation that his father built and expanded upon it. He has also blazed new trails to keep the company at the cutting-edge of technology.

Even more important is Lane's leadership style. He has created a cutting-edge company built on integrity, communication, passion, purpose, teamwork, positivity, innovation, and respect. "These core values guide our every decision," says Mendelsohn, "whether it's hiring, partnerships, or selling our software. Our mission is to Empower Traders Daily, but we can only do that if we are coming from the right place and serving our customers (and our employees) from the foundation of these values. If we try to short cut any of these, our success will be compromised. We, as both my family and as our bigger family of team members and traders, have worked hard to create something – we will never risk it by cutting corners."

