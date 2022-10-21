Lannett: FDA Approves Manufacture Of Numbrino At Its Main Plant In Seymour, Indiana

(RTTNews) - Generic pharmaceutical products maker Lannett Co., Inc. (LCI) announced Friday that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture its branded topical anesthetic product, Numbrino, at its main plant in Seymour, Indiana.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Lannett shares were gaining around 9.7 percent to trade at $0.44.

The company previously manufactured Numbrino and other liquid drug products at its Carmel, New York plant, which was sold in March as part of a restructuring and cost reduction plan.

At the time of the Carmel plant sale, the company had said that the buyer would support production of certain Lannett products for a period of up to 18 months. Now, the company said it will need production support only for less than 10 months.

Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett, said, "We completed the liquid drug build-out at our Seymour plant and received this FDA approval well ahead of schedule... Moreover, the approval indicates that we can continue transferring our liquid drug products with confidence, and it opens the door for expansion of our contract development and manufacturing efforts we market to other companies into the solution and suspension categories."

The company added that it expects overall manufacturing efficiencies to be enhanced as production ramps up of Numbrino and other liquid and suspension drug products at the Seymour plant.