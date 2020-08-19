+++ Bitcoin bei einjährigem Höchstand! Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++-w-
19.08.2020 12:52:00

Lannett To Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Financial Results, Host Conference Call On Wednesday, August 26

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after the market closes. Lannett management will host a conference call that same afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the company's performance and answer questions.

Lannett Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lannett Company, Inc.)

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-447-0521 from the U.S. or Canada, or 847-413-3238 from international locations, passcode 49903262. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.Lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

About Lannett Company, Inc.
Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

Contact:

Robert Jaffe


Robert Jaffe Co., LLC


(424) 288-4098

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lannett-to-report-fiscal-2020-fourth-quarter-full-year-financial-results-host-conference-call-on-wednesday-august-26-301114557.html

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt notiert tiefer. Der DAX legt am Mittwoch zu. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am Mittwoch auf unterschiedlichen Terrains.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB