03.10.2023 15:08:35

Lantern Pharma Publishes Pre-clinical Efficacy Data Of Drug Candidate LP-184 In Glioblastoma

(RTTNews) - Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Tuesday revealed in vivo data that showed enhanced efficacy of its drug candidate LP-184, a unique small molecule, in glioblastoma. The study results were published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

The company noted that LP-184 is a unique small molecule with low nanomolar activity and favorable CNS penetration. LP-184 utilizes its mechanism of action, known as synthetic lethality, to exploit common vulnerabilities in solid tumor and CNS cancers with DNA damage repair deficiencies.

Lantern claimed that this publication demonstrates its ability to deliver on these aspirations and introduce new therapeutic programs in areas where there is significant unmet patient need.

The Phase 1 single-arm, multicenter, clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficiency of LP-184 in patients with advanced solid tumors is underway. The study has been designed as a 35 patient trial.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lantern Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lantern Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lantern Pharma Inc Registered Shs 3,13 1,29% Lantern Pharma Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen erwartet, während am deutschen Aktienmarkt sich eine positive Tendenz durchsetzen dürfte. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Donnerstag im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen