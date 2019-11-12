Lantern Phrama Selects REPROCELL Inc., for Drug Screening and Biomarker Discovery Services

BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REPROCELL Inc. a stem cell and drug discovery company has announced today that they have been selected by Lantern Pharma to provided preclinical screening and drug sensitivity for its portfolio of oncology drugs. The collaboration is designed to obtain millions of data points using panels of unique and genetically edited cell lines from various tumors. The data generated from these studies will help Lantern's AI platform to generate the biological and genetic basis for drug positioning and maximum drug efficacy. Lantern believes this will help bring oncology therapies to patients more efficiently and affordably than traditional R&D efforts.

These studies will help demonstrate the tremendous potential for patient stratification for cancer therapies. Following the acquisition of data on cell line panels, REPROCELL and Lantern will continue to develop subsequent models including 3D, organoid, and PDX models in the drugs journey from preclinical to clinical stages.

"We are pleased to announce this partnership with Lantern, a relationship we believe will generate new methodologies based on our mutual abilities. We believe that our models using 3D technology will fuel innovation leveraging highly advanced cell biology data related to drug development," said Rama Modali, CEO of REPROCELL USA.

About REPROCELL

REPROCELL provides services and reagents to support the entire drug discovery pathway. BioServe-brand biorepository and molecular services provide researchers with human tissue samples and services to support a wide variety of research and development, as well as provide a starting point for stem cell research. Stemgent-brand stem cell products and services, along with REPROCELL brand differentiated cells and reagents, enable researchers to bring the power of stem cells to bear on human disease. Alvetex-brand 3D culture products provide a physiologically relevant environment for cells that mimic the in vitro situation. Biopta-brand human tissue assays provide pharmaceutical companies with physiologically relevant information on human tissue prior to clinical trials. REPROCELL, founded in 2002, is based in Yokohama, Japan and has laboratories in Beltsville, MD, USA, and Glasgow, UK to support global research efforts.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. Lantern leverages advances in machine learning, genomics and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary AI platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern's focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging our technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Lantern seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to deliver cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Lantern's current therapy product pipeline consists of three drugs, two in clinical stages and one in preclinical, all focusing on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. Lantern believes that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the development and commercialization of small molecule-based therapies. These drugs can be targeted to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, thereby achieving better outcomes. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.lanternpharma.com or view company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.

