Lantern's Q4 Net Loss Narrows; Type C Meeting With FDA For LP-300 Ahead In Mid - May 2026; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN), a clinical-stage company, announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results reflecting a narrower net loss. In addition, the firm provided an update on its portfolio of AI-driven drug candidates.

Following the news, LTRN is up 26.32%, at $1.56.

Company Profile

Lantern's AI-driven clinical pipeline encompasses multiple drug candidates across solid tumours, blood cancers, and pediatric oncology. The firm estimates annual market potential exceeding $15 billion.

Lantern's investigational product pipeline includes,

-LP-300 is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma.

-LP-184 is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumours, breast, bladder, and lung cancer.

- LP-284 is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

-STAR-001 is Starlight Therapeutics' central nervous system (CNS) oncology compound, co-developed with Lantern Pharma.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

For the fourth quarter, net loss shrank to $4.1 million from $5.9 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, net loss narrowed to $17.1 million, or $1.57 per share, from $20.8 million, or $1.93 per share, in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were approximately $10.1 million, and the company expects this to fund operations until at least late July 2026 to mid-September 2026.

Pipeline Update

In March 2026, Lantern submitted a Type C meeting package to the FDA regarding the ongoing Phase 2 HARMONIC study of LP-300 in never-smokers with relapsed, advanced primary adenocarcinoma of the lung, a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The meeting is currently scheduled for mid-May 2026 and seeks FDA feedback and concurrence on proposed protocol amendments to the study.

For LP-184, with Phase 1a completed, Phase 1b/2 development plans are contingent on additional funding, according to the firm.

In addition, Last week, the firm and its subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, announced that the FDA had cleared the Investigational New Drug application for STAR-001 for a planned Phase 1 paediatric clinical trial in paediatric patients with relapsed or refractory central nervous system malignancies. Meanwhile, the planned Phase 1 trial is also subject to obtaining additional funding.

LTRN has traded between $1.11 and $5.74 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $1.23.

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