Comes Aktie

Comes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PLCOMES00020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.12.2025 00:25:41

Lantheus Exit: $28 Million Sale Comes as Earnings Fall 77% Year Over Year

New York City-based Nitorum Capital fully exited its stake in Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH), selling 344,444 shares with an estimated transaction value of $28.2 million, according to a November 14 SEC filing.Nitorum Capital disclosed in a November 14 SEC filing that it sold its entire holding in Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the third quarter. The firm eliminated approximately 344,000 shares, resulting in a net position change of approximately $28.20 million. The fund’s 13F reportable assets under management now total $569.28 million across 27 positions following the transaction.Lantheus Holdings previously represented 4.2% of AUM as of June 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lantheus Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten