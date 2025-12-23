Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
24.12.2025 00:25:41
Lantheus Exit: $28 Million Sale Comes as Earnings Fall 77% Year Over Year
New York City-based Nitorum Capital fully exited its stake in Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH), selling 344,444 shares with an estimated transaction value of $28.2 million, according to a November 14 SEC filing.Nitorum Capital disclosed in a November 14 SEC filing that it sold its entire holding in Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the third quarter. The firm eliminated approximately 344,000 shares, resulting in a net position change of approximately $28.20 million. The fund’s 13F reportable assets under management now total $569.28 million across 27 positions following the transaction.Lantheus Holdings previously represented 4.2% of AUM as of June 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
