Lantheus Having A Banner Year In 2022

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) touched an all-time high of $73.71 in intraday trading yesterday, representing a whopping 155% gain year-to-date.

Lantheus is a healthcare company providing innovative diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It has a diversified portfolio including DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent for patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; PYLARIFY, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; PYLARIFY AI, an artificial intelligence platform that assists in the evaluation of PSMA PET images; and AZEDRA, a radiotherapy drug for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors, to name a few.

The company also has a robust pipeline that comprises of radiopharmaceutical diagnostics like Piflufolastat F18, Flurpiridaz F18, 99mTc-MIP-1404 SPECT/CT Imaging; NM-01; LMI 1195; NTI-1309, and radiotherapeutics like 1095 PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer Therapeutic, and Radiolabeled PSMA Antibody Therapeutic.

Lantheus has strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies developing therapies and diagnostics in prostate cancer. Bayer, Curium, FUJIFILM, POINT Biopharma, RefleXion Medical, Inc., and Regeneron Pharma are some of its strategic partners.

The company has reported year-over-year revenue growth since 2017, with the exception of one low year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, net income has declined over the years and the company has been incurring losses since 2020 due to higher operating expenses.

Revenue was $331.4 million in 2017; $343 million in 2018; $347 million in 2019; $339 million in 2020; and $425 million in 2021. Net income was $123.4 million or $3.17 per share in 2017; $40.5 million or $1.03 per share in 2018; $31.7 million or $0.79 per share in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the company incurred losses of $13.5 million or $0.25 per share and $71.3 million or $1.06 per share, respectively.

The financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, were reported by the company in April.

Net income surged to $43.0 million or $0.61 per share from $9.0 million or $0.13 per share in the prior year period. Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 leaped to $208.9 million from $92.5 million in the year-ago quarter of 2021, implying an increase of 125.8% from the prior year period.

What next?

For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $215 million compared to revenue of $101.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Looking ahead to full-year 2022, Lantheus anticipates revenue to range between $800 million and $835 million, implying a growth of 88-96% growth over 2021.

Lantheus Holdings made its debut on the NASDAQ Global Market on June 25, 2015, pricing its shares at $6 each.

In the last 1 year, the stock has traded in a range of $22.20 to $73.71. LNTH closed Monday's trading at $70.08, down 2.52%.