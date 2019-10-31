Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Company’s worldwide revenue for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $85.8 million, compared with $88.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.5% over the prior year period, which included $7.5 million received from the manufacture and sale of TechneLite® to an international partner on an opportunistic basis. Revenue results reflect nearly 20% year-over-year growth of DEFINITY® and higher than expected TechneLite sales.

The Company’s third quarter 2019 net income was $4.9 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share, as compared to $9.3 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 47.6% from the prior year period. The reduction from prior year, for both net income and fully diluted earnings per share results, is due mainly to the aforementioned opportunistic $7.5 million of sales of TechneLite not repeated this year.

The Company’s third quarter 2019 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.28, as compared to $0.29 for the third quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 4.5% from the prior year period.

Lastly, Free Cash Flow was $23.1 million, as compared to $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, representing an increase of approximately $3.8 million, or 19.9% from the prior year period.

"Once again, an impressive DEFINITY performance of nearly 20% year-over-year growth drove solid third quarter results. Additionally, TechneLite sales performed ahead of expectations realized by leveraging our expertise in radiopharmaceuticals,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO of Lantheus. "Earlier this month, we announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Progenics Pharmaceuticals. The combination will form a leading precision diagnostics and oncology therapeutics company, bringing a diversified and sustainable revenue model, accretion in year three, and enhanced free cash flows over longer term.”

Outlook

The Company offers the following guidance for the fourth quarter as well as updating its guidance for full year 2019.

Q4 Guidance Issued October 31, 2019 Q4 FY 2019 Revenue Growth 3.2% - 5.5% Q4 FY 2019 Revenue $89 million - $91 million Q4 FY 2019 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $0.27 - $0.30 FY Guidance Updated October 31, 2019 FY 2019 Revenue Growth 1.1% - 1.6% FY 2019 Revenue $347 million - $349 million FY 2019 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $1.10 - $1.13

Previously stated guidance for full year 2019 was revenue growth of 0.8% to 1.9%, revenue of $346 million to $350 million, and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $1.09 to $1.12.

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share or a reconciliation of adjusted diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition-related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - diluted; and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. The measures may exclude such items which may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP guidance for 2019 adjusted diluted EPS. No reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance was included in this press release because, due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the excluded information and the fact that some of the excluded information is not readily ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, including statements about our 2019 outlook. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as anticipate, believe, confident, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, predict, project, target, will and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

- Tables Follow -

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 85,776 $ 88,900 $ 257,991 $ 257,103 Cost of goods sold 44,187 44,015 127,745 126,063 Gross profit 41,589 44,885 130,246 131,040 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 10,151 10,478 31,496 33,248 General and administrative 18,061 13,609 43,943 37,727 Research and development 4,860 4,316 15,584 12,520 Total operating expenses 33,072 28,403 91,023 83,495 Operating income 8,517 16,482 39,223 47,545 Interest expense 2,356 4,446 11,491 12,794 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 3,196 — Other expense (income) 804 (799 ) (1,695 ) (2,055 ) Income before income taxes 5,357 12,835 26,231 36,806 Income tax expense 501 3,566 5,014 9,581 Net income $ 4,856 $ 9,269 $ 21,217 $ 27,225 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.55 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.53 $ 0.69 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,123 38,342 38,901 38,155 Diluted 40,286 39,402 40,123 39,467

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Segment Revenues Analysis

(in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change United States DEFINITY $ 50,917 $ 42,472 19.9 % $ 154,099 $ 131,081 17.6 % TechneLite 18,281 19,374 (5.6 )% 55,204 56,780 (2.8 )% Other nuclear 9,355 11,436 (18.2 )% 28,006 37,284 (24.9 )% Rebates and allowances (3,903 ) (3,027 ) 28.9 % (12,035 ) (9,316 ) 29.2 % Total United States 74,650 70,255 6.3 % 225,274 215,829 4.4 % International DEFINITY 1,478 1,283 15.2 % $ 4,036 $ 3,427 17.8 % TechneLite 3,466 11,244 (69.2 )% 10,794 18,711 (42.3 )% Other nuclear 6,186 6,119 1.1 % 17,901 19,138 (6.5 )% Rebates and allowances (4 ) (1 ) 300.0 % (14 ) (2 ) 600.0 % Total International 11,126 18,645 (40.3 )% 32,717 41,274 (20.7 )% Worldwide DEFINITY 52,395 43,755 19.7 % 158,135 134,508 17.6 % TechneLite 21,747 30,618 (29.0 )% 65,998 75,491 (12.6 )% Other nuclear 15,541 17,555 (11.5 )% 45,907 56,422 (18.6 )% Rebates and allowances (3,907 ) (3,028 ) 29.0 % (12,049 ) (9,318 ) 29.3 % Total Revenues $ 85,776 $ 88,900 (3.5 )% $ 257,991 $ 257,103 0.3 %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 4,856 $ 9,269 $ 21,217 $ 27,225 Stock and incentive plan compensation 3,423 2,639 9,580 7,015 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 451 689 1,353 2,067 Campus consolidation costs — 84 — 1,154 Extinguishment of debt — — 3,196 — Strategic collaboration and license costs — — 300 — Acquisition-related costs 5,176 — 5,176 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (2,653 ) (1,153 ) (7,449 ) (4,003 ) Adjusted net income $ 11,253 $ 11,528 $ 33,373 $ 33,458 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 13.1 % 13.0 % 12.9 % 13.0 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.53 $ 0.69 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.08 0.06 0.24 0.17 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.06 Campus consolidation costs — — — 0.03 Extinguishment of debt — — 0.08 — Strategic collaboration and license costs — — 0.01 — Acquisition-related costs 0.13 — 0.12 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.06 ) (0.03 ) (0.18 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.83 $ 0.85 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 40,286 39,402 40,123 39,467

The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,442 $ 24,277 $ 57,963 $ 43,887 Capital expenditures (3,336 ) (5,005 ) (17,320 ) (12,766 ) Free cash flow $ 23,106 $ 19,272 $ 40,643 $ 31,121

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands – unaudited) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,062 $ 113,401 Accounts receivable, net 40,632 43,753 Inventory 30,596 33,019 Other current assets 5,096 5,242 Total current assets 154,386 195,415 Property, plant and equipment, net 113,531 107,888 Intangibles, net 7,786 9,133 Goodwill 15,714 15,714 Deferred tax assets, net 77,745 81,449 Other long-term assets 33,247 30,232 Total assets $ 402,409 $ 439,831 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 10,166 $ 2,750 Accounts payable 16,492 17,955 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,928 32,050 Total current liabilities 59,586 52,755 Asset retirement obligations 12,560 11,572 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 186,373 263,709 Other long-term liabilities 42,724 40,793 Total liabilities 301,243 368,829 Total stockholders’ equity 101,166 71,002 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 402,409 $ 439,831

