16.09.2024 13:36:41

Lantronix CFO Jeremy Whitaker Resigns; Brent Stringham Named Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), a compute and connectivity IoT solutions firm, announced Monday the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jeremy Whitaker, who has accepted the CFO role at a private company. Whitaker departed on September 13, 2024.

Brent Stringham, currently the company's Controller, is appointed Interim CFO while the company conducts a search for the next CFO.

Stringham, an experienced financial leader, has been with Lantronix since 2012. He brings deep institutional knowledge and extensive financial expertise to the role. Prior to joining Lantronix, Brent held financial leadership positions at Iteris Inc., Netlist Inc., and Ernst & Young.

In addition, David McLennan, former CFO of Sierra Wireless Inc., who retired in 2020, has been engaged to provide consulting and advisory support during the transition.

McLennan brings a proven track record of driving growth, international expansion, and financial stability during his tenure at leading technology companies.

