Lantronix Launches New Global Navigation Satellite System Receiver Modules, Extending Embedded IoT Solutions Offerings

New embedded GNSS series enables the addition of positioning and tracking, navigation, geofencing and timing capabilities to virtually any product

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of its new PNT Series Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Modules. The embedded modules provide an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution to enable the addition of GNSS functionality to products.



The new PNT Series GNSS receiver modules are appropriate for use in consumer solutions, including people/pet and asset tracking devices as well as agriculture asset monitoring and commercial solutions, such as drones, toll road charging, fleet management, maritime, rail, critical infrastructure, utilities and other applications.

"With the addition of the GNSS receiver modules, Lantronix is expanding its embedded IoT family to meet the growing demand for GNSS capabilities in a wide range of essential, often critical, consumer and commercial applications,” said Brian Jaroszewski, Lead Product Line Manager at Lantronix Inc. "Adding positioning and tracking, navigation and timing capabilities supports essential processes in many industries, empowering our customers to propel our world forward with enhanced safety, security and the increased ability to more effectively and remotely manage people, places and things.”

According to the European Union Agency for the Space Program (EUSPA), by 2031, more than 10 billion GNSS devices will be in use across the world. The dominant role is set aside for the mass market segments of Consumer Solutions, Tourism and Health, which will contribute to 92 percent of all devices in use. The global GNSS downstream market revenues, covering both device sales and service-related revenues, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 percent over the next decade, reaching a total of USD $486 billion by 2031.

Available in Two Models

Lantronix PNT-SG3FS

Available now, the PNT-SG3FS flash-based module is designed for simultaneous tracking of multiple constellations. The PNT-SG3FS standalone module integrates a Teseo III receiver from ST Microelectronics. The single-frequency receiver can track up to 32 satellite signals in view across GPS L1C/A, BeiDou B1, Galileo E1B/C, GLONASS L1OF, SBAS L1C/A (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, GAGAN) and QZSS L1C/A bands. The pin-compatible multi-frequency PNT-SG4FM adds support for GPS and QZSS L5C, BeiDou B2a and Galileo E5a bands.

The PNT-SG3FS module supports Differential GPS (DGPS) data according to RTCM 10402.3 for improving location accuracy. The module can output measurement data (carrier phase) supporting PPP-RTK host algorithms for precise positioning applications with a custom firmware and supports 1.8V or 3.3V power supply domains. Assisted GNSS algorithms support extended ephemeris data using local autonomous or server-assisted based solutions for fast Time to First Fix (TTFF) operation.

The module provides a high stability pulse-per-second (PPS) output for time-synchronization for electricity transmission, telecom networks operation and timestamping of financial transactions as well as application uses in utility systems, scientific applications, IoT and in broadcast and datacom networks.

The PNT-SG3FS integrates 16MB flash memory that supports many capabilities, including data logging, geofencing, odometer, five-day autonomous assisted GNSS and firmware updates. Integrated is a temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TXCO) for navigation performance and stability. Also included is a real-time clock (RTC) oscillator with a clock-trimming feature to compensate for the accuracy of the 32.768 kHz crystal in timing applications.

Lantronix PNT-SG4FM

Coming soon, the PNT-SG4FM is a pin-compatible flash-based module designed for multi-frequency GNSS deployments. The PNT-SG4FM is ready for IRNSS using a custom firmware build. The PNT-SG4FM relies solely on server-assisted based Assisted GNSS. In addition, the PNT-SG4FM has a built-in LNA and SAW filter and features short and open circuit detection functions for antenna status.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter , view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn .

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) on August 29, 2022, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

