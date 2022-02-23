Lantronix, Taoglas and Thales Collaborate to Deliver 5G IoT Solutions to Connect Data-Dependent Industries

On display at Mobile World Congress, the Lantronix G520 Series Smart Cellular IoT Devices for Industrial 4.0, Security and Transport industries feature Taoglas antennas and Thales cellular 5G connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT); Taoglas®, a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world; and Thales (Euronext Paris: HO), a global leader in advanced technologies and designer and builder of IoT connectivity solutions, today announced their collaboration. Their combined expertise aims to deliver application-specific smart industrial IoT solutions to connect data-dependent vertical industries, including Industrial 4.0, Security and Transport markets.



On display at Mobile World Congress at the Taoglas booth, Number 5E32, the Lantronix G520 Series smart cellular IoT devices feature the Taoglas Guardian MA963 antenna and Thales MV31 Ultra High Speed 5G M.2 Modem Card to deliver complete, integrated smart industrial IoT gateway solutions on which users can depend for reliability, compatibility and resilience.

"Spearheading collaboration for the digital transformation of IoT solutions for Industrial 4.0, Security and Transport applications, Taoglas, Lantronix and Thales have collaborated to create a fully integrated gateway solution that gives users peace of mind that their systems will stay live even in harsh environments,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix.

"In today’s highly technical environment, collaboration is the key to developing reliable solutions to power connectivity-dependent industries. Our collaborations with Lantronix and Thales help avoid common pitfalls that result in failure of IoT implementations by ensuring inter-connectivity, high-level security features and 24/7 uptime,” said Oliver Robin, GM and SVP of Taoglas Advanced Components business unit.

"The Thales partnership with Lantronix and Taoglas enables speedy and secure 5G cellular connectivity, designed for the needs of critical industries like Industry 4.0, Security and Transport Applications,” said Francis D’Souza, head of Portfolio Management IoT at Thales. "Our award-winning Cinterion MV31 IoT Modem Card delivers high-performance 5G enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and supports fast data speeds with 4G fallback. This means very low latency, higher throughput and a 5G connectivity solution specifically made for the IoT.”

The Lantronix G520 series gives users the ability to connect all their controllers, even if they are using legacy equipment of different ages and brands. A single gateway device facilitates reliable connections with less hardware and delivers access to more meaningful data.

Key 5G benefits include lower latency, enabling real-time application, such as augmented and virtual reality; higher capacity, enabling more devices to concurrently be online; and higher speeds, allowing data to move faster and more easily over 5 Gbps.

According to Berg Insight, global cellular IoT device shipments increased by 14 percent in 2020 to reach 302.7 million units and are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8 percent to reach 629.6 million units by 2025.

To learn more about all the innovative products from Taoglas, the Lantronix G520 and the Thales 5G Modem Card, stop by the Taoglas (5E32) and Thales (2J30) booths at Mobile World Congress.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world. Our solutions include advanced components and technologies and help OEMs, enterprises, and communities to resolve the complexities of bringing digital transformation solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Focused on best-in-class, high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies, Taoglas has unique expertise in integrating and commercializing highly complex technology solutions. We utilize this expertise for our home-grown connected smart services such as Taoglas Waste Insights™ as well as being a trusted advisor to OEMs and enterprises regardless of where they are on their digital transformation journey.

With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas has proven expertise across the transportation, waste management, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries. For more information, visit https://www.taoglas.com.

About Thales Group

Thales is a global, high-technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech” innovations — connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology — to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers — businesses, organisations and states — in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process.

For more information, visit www.thalesgroup.com/iot.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

