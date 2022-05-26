Lantronix to Display Open-Q SOMs and MicroSOMs at HANNOVER MESSE

Showcasing the power and versatility of its Open-Q SOM solutions, Lantronix will demo Youbiquo’s Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

IRVINE, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that it will display its Open-Q™ SOMs and µSoMs at Hannover Messe at the Qualcomm Technologies Inc. booth Number E34 in Hall 5, being held in Hannover, Germany, May 30–June 2, 2022.



Based on Qualcomm Technologies’ leading IoT solutions, Lantronix’s Open-Q SOMs and µSoMs bring power and versatility to industrial IoT solutions, including the Youbiquo Leonardo Smart Glasses, which will be demonstrated at the Qualcomm Technologies booth. Along with the smart glasses, Lantronix’s in-booth demonstrations will show the capabilities of Lantronix’s Open-Q SOMs and µSoMs for Industry 4.0 and manufacturing environments by showcasing animated CAD models of mechanical equipment and virtual tags for applying carbon sheets on 3D-printed car parts.

"Our long-standing experience with Qualcomm Technologies enables us to deliver a wide variety of development solutions and support the quick and cost-effective delivery of innovative IoT solutions to market,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. "Real-world IoT solutions, such as the Youbiquo smart glasses, are changing the way we work in industrial settings by making the seemingly impossible possible.”

Developer Success With Lantronix and Qualcomm Technologies

Built on Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT solutions, Lantronix Open-Q SOMs and µSoMs bring powerful benefits to support developer success, including the abilities to:

Quickly build a market-ready prototype

Reduce total cost of development

Easily customize capabilities for different user types

Get to production and market faster

Simplify delivering a comprehensive, globally certified solution



Lantronix Open-Q 845 µSoM

Built upon the Qualcomm® SDA845 SoC, the Lantronix Open-Q 845 µSoM supported the development of Youbiquo’s Leonardo Augmented Reality Smart Glasses. The Qualcomm SDA845’s advanced µSoM technology delivered the power, performance and affordability needed to create a market-ready prototype. The smart glasses give highly technical maintenance and construction technicians a powerful tool to improve the speed, safety and quality of their work. With Youbiquo’s smart glasses, technicians can access documentation, log relevant data and remotely communicate with others via video conferencing, all without disrupting workflow.

Lantronix Open-Q 8250CS

Based on the Qualcomm® QCS8250 SoC, the Lantronix Open-Q 8250CS production-ready SOM delivers a powerful platform for edge-computing products that need to effectively collect, connect, compute, comprehend and control information. Its development software package supports multiple concurrent decode/encode sessions, 2A sync for 2 cameras, UVC/UAC source mode for video collaboration bars to function as a USB class device, low-latency MS codecs, MS Teams video extensions and other exciting camera and video features.

Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB SOM

Based on the powerful Qualcomm® QRB5165 SoC, the Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB SOM is an ultra-compact (50mm x 29mm), production-ready computing module. Designed to accelerate time to market for innovative new products requiring the highest AI-processing performance in low-power embedded situations, such as robotics applications, it utilizes Qualcomm Technologies’ heterogenous compute expertise. It has multiple specialized processing cores, including the 5th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine, hardware video analytics engine, Qualcomm Spectra™ ISP, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU and Qualcomm® Hexagon™ DSP. It also features Wi-Fi® 6 connectivity, advanced camera features and high-speed interfaces.

Lantronix Open-Q 610 µSoM

Based on the Qualcomm® QCS610 SoC with Neural Processing Engine for on-device edge AI capabilities, the Open-Q 610 µSoM is a compact yet powerful µSoM that is ideal for advanced visual intelligence applications with the smarts and connectivity to power AI camera products. Its ultra-compact size (50mm x 25mm) delivers an excellent price-to-performance ratio.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

