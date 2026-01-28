Invesco Aktie

Invesco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088

28.01.2026 22:03:59

Lantz Financial Buys $5 Million of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

On Jan. 14, 2026, Lantz Financial LLC disclosed a buy of 270,586 shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), an estimated $5.34 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.Lantz Financial LLC reported an increase of 270,586 shares in its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Jan. 14, 2026. The estimated value of the shares acquired is $5.34 million, based on the average quarterly closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.34 million, reflecting both the share addition and market price movement.Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF provides institutional and individual investors with a defined maturity bond investment vehicle, combining the diversification of an ETF with the predictable cash flow of a bond ladder. The fund's strategy centers on investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, offering exposure to credit markets with a focus on income generation and principal return at maturity. BSCR's transparent structure and targeted portfolio composition are designed to meet the needs of investors seeking efficient access to a specific segment of the corporate bond market.
