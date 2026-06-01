Lanvin Group Appoints Xi Luo As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV), a luxury fashion company, said on Monday that it has appointed Xi Luo as chief financial officer, with effect from June 1.

Subsequently, Andy Lew will cease serving as interim CFO with effect from the same day. Lew will continue to serve as executive president of the company and will retain all other roles and responsibilities.

Luo has served as CFO of Fosun Capital. Prior to joining Fosun Capital in 2021, he held senior finance leadership positions at Shiheng, We Doctor, and Alibaba Group's Cainiao Network.