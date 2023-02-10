Lanvin Group to Report 2022 Full-Year Preliminary Revenues on February 17, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, today opened registration for its first revenue results conference call since its public listing. The Group will release its unaudited revenues for the full-year 2022 on Friday, February 17, 2023. On the same day, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (9:00 p.m. China Standard Time), the Group will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the released results and provide an outlook for 2023.

Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the "Events" tab of the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

All participants who would like to join the conference call must pre-register using the link provided below. Once the registration is complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a registrant ID which can be used to join the conference call. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call starts.

Registration Link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175603/f5e737e150

Additionally, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the live call until February 24, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 2215107

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit www.lanvin-group.com/investor-relation/.

Enquiries:

Media

Lanvin Group

FGS Global

Richard Barton +852 9301 2056 or +41 79 922 7892 richard.barton@fgsglobal.com Louis Hung +852 9084 1801 louis.hung@fgsglobal.com

Investors

Lanvin Group

ir@lanvin-group.com

