LANXESS Q3 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - LANXESS AG (LNXSF.PK, LXSG.DE, LXS.DE), a specialty chemicals company, on Thursday reported narrower net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with the prior year, reflecting improved revenue growth.

Further, the firm tightened its full-year EBITDA pre exceptionals guidance.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of £70 million or £0.81 per share, compared with a net loss of £77 million or £0.89 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Meanwhile, excluding items, it earned £8 million or £0.09 per share, compared with a loss of £6 million or £0.07 per share in the previous year.

EBITDA increased 25.7 percent to £132 million from £105 million in the prior-year quarter.

EBITDA pre exceptionals rose 11.2 percent to £139 million from £125 million a year earlier.

Operating result or EBIT improved to a profit of £9 million from a loss of £28 million in the year-ago quarter.

The increase in earnings was supported by higher selling prices, improved demand in individual business segments and cost-saving measures.

Sales increased 9.6 percent to £1.48 billion from £1.34 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Looking ahead, LANXESS now expects full year EBITDA pre exceptionals to reach the upper end of its revised guidance range of £450 million to £500 million, compared with its previous range of £450 million to £550 million.

Shares of LANXESS closed Wednesday's trading 3.30 percent higher at 12.23 euros on the XETRA.

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