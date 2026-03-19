Lanxess Q4 Net Loss Widens, Sales Down; Sees Positive Momentum In H2; To Cut 550 Jobs

(RTTNews) - German specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported Thursday wider net loss in its fourth quarter as sales were hit by weak demand amid high levels of geopolitical uncertainty. For fiscal 2026, the company expects to see positive momentum in the second half of the year at the earliest.

Further, LANXESS has launched additional cost-cutting measures for 2026, including plans to cut 550 additional jobs, about two-thirds of them in Germany.

The company aims to generate permanent annual savings of around 100 million euros by the end of 2028.

In the fourth quarter, net loss was 398 million euros, compared to loss of 64 million euros last year. Loss per share was 4.61 euros, compared to prior year's loss of 0.74 euro.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.37 euro, compared to 0.21 euro last year.

EBITDA pre exceptionals decreased 35.8 percent to 102 million euros from 159 million euros in the previous year. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals was 8 percent, compared with 10.7 percent in the prior year.

Sales fell 14.5 percent to 1.27 billion euros from 1.48 billion euros last year.

The lower results were primarily driven by persistently weak demand in nearly all customer industries, coupled with correspondingly lower sales volumes.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Lanxess expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be between 450 million euros and 550 million euros, compared to 510 million euros in fiscal 2025.

Matthias Zachert, LANXESS CEO, said, "2025 was an extremely tough year for the entire chemical industry and for LANXESS as well. For 2026, we expect to see positive momentum in the second half of the year at the earliest, for example through the German government's infrastructure stimulus program."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.