Lanxess Slips To Net Loss In Q2, Sales Down; Confirms FY24 View

(RTTNews) - Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK), a German specialty chemicals company, on Friday reported a net loss in its second quarter, compared to prior year's profit, on the absence of last year's hefty gain from discontinued operations. On a continuing operations basis, net loss narrowed amid weak sales.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, Lanxess expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be close to or up to the level of the second quarter. For the fourth quarter, the firm anticipates a more muted performance as a result of the normal seasonal development.

Further, for fiscal 2024, LANXESS continues to expect a 10 percent to 20 percent increase in EBITDA pre exceptionals compared to the previous year's 512 million euros.

For the second quarter, net loss was 16 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 1.21 billion euros. The prior year's results were benefited by gain from discontinued operations of 1.35 billion euros.

On a continuing operations basis, loss of 16 million euros narrowed from last year's loss of 145 million euros.

EBITDA pre exceptionals climbed 69.2 percent to 181 million euros from last year's 107 million euros. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals amounted to 10.8 percent, compared to 6.0 percent in the same period of the previous year.

According to the company, the main factors for the improvement were a significantly improved cost base and better utilization of production plants.

Lanxess noted that its "FORWARD!" action plan, which is being using to counteract weak demand in the chemical industry, is making an impact.

Sales for the quarter, meanwhile, dropped 5.6 percent to 1.68 billion euros from 1.78 billion euros a year ago. This was primarily due to lower selling prices, as the Group passed on reduced raw material and energy costs.

