13.12.2022 15:00:00
Lara Exploration names new CFO
Lara Exploration (TSXV: LRA) has announced the appointment of Bill Tsang as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.Tsang is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia, with more than 15 years of financial accounting and auditing experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry. He has worked in public practice providing professional services and advice to publicly traded companies on the NYSE, TSX-V, and OTC markets, on various public reporting services. Tsang has served as the CFO of several companies listed on the TSX-V and/or OTC markets.Tsang will be replacing Dave Miles who has served Lara as a Chief Financial Officer since May 2009. The company said it extends its appreciation to Miles for his dedication and contribution which has been instrumental to the company’s success and welcomes his continued support as an Advisor.
13.12.22
