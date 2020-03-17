Lara Heimann's LYT Daily Yoga And Movement Platform Offers Full Free Access In Response To Global Call For Social Distancing And Quarantine

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lara Heimann, physical therapist and celebrated yoga pioneer who champions integrated strength and sustainable movement, has opened up her subscription based platform, LYT Daily, to users across the globe with free and unlimited access through next month. The first and only yoga technique rooted in functional anatomy, the LYT practice is steeped in Heimann's advanced degree in Physical Therapy, and is designed to be a holistic movement experience. With focused attention to improve posture and movement habits, the practice will also help boost immunity and overall health amidst widespread closures of studios and gyms in response to the novel COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a strange and surreal time with so many people affected by this health crisis and all of the stress and anxiety that comes along with it," explains Heimann. "Now more than ever we need to take care of ourselves, and each other, and moving our bodies every day is a proven way to keep our immune system strong and our stress levels down," she continues. "Being able to provide these classes to people who find themselves homebound for the foreseeable future will keep us moving, individually and collectively, toward a healthier and brighter future."

There are now currently 53 countries utilizing the LYT method.

To access the free platform over the next month, https://movementbylara.vhx.tv

Heimann also offers a free podcast three times a week to explore the core values of her evolutionary practice, while answering questions from practicing yogis and engaging with other thinkers and visionaries in the health and wellness field.

ABOUT LARA HEIMANN

Lara Heimann is an international yoga pioneer and Physical Therapist committed to evolving the practice of yoga to better meet the needs of a modern lifestyle. With more than 25 years as a physical therapist and yoga educator, Lara is redefining the modern practice through her comprehensive LYT (Lara's Yoga Technique) Method, emphasizing smart alignment, functional movement, and spiritual wellness. Sustainable, freeing and efficient, LYT champions smarter, safer and more conscious movement patterns and is practiced worldwide through daily online classes at lytyoga.com. Through her experience and expertise, Lara's methodology provides a clear and influential roadmap to ignite the spirit to operate at its highest potential, both on the yoga mat and off.

