Inhibrx Aktie
WKN DE: A2PQMH / ISIN: US45720L1070
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22.04.2026 20:20:53
Large Drugmakers Eye Inhibrx Cancer Drugs Valued Over $8 Billion, Stock Surges
Inhibrx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) is attracting interest from major drugmakers for its experimental cancer therapy INBRX-106, which could be valued at over $8 billion. • Inhibrx Biosciences stock is challenging resistance. Why did INBX hit a new high?The cancer-focused biotech is evaluating a potential joint spin-off of INBRX-106 alongside another early-stage oncology asset.Reuters on Wednesday reported that if clinical trials are successful, the combined value of the two therapies could exceed $9 billion.INBRX-106 Gains Attention For Keytruda Combination PotentialInterest has centered on INBRX-106, which is being tested both as a standalone therapy and in combination with Merck & Co. Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster immunotherapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab).The company plans to announce interim objective response rate data from the randomized Phase 2/3 trial in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in combination with Keytruda in the second quarter of 2026, and progression-free survival data in the fourth quarter of 2026.In March, Merck agreed to acquire Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN), as the U.S. drugmaker accelerates efforts to offset ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
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