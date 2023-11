Large language models: The foundations of generative AI

Large language models (LLMs) such as GPT, Bard, and Llama 2 have caught the public’s imagination and garnered a wide variety of reactions. This article looks behind the hype to help you understand the origins of large language models, how they're built and trained, and the range of tasks they are specialized for. We'll also look at the most popular LLMs in use today.What is a large language model?Language models go back to the early twentieth century, but large language models (LLMs) emerged with a vengeance after neural networks were introduced. The Transformer deep neural network architecture, introduced in 2017, was particularly instrumental in the evolution from language models to LLMs.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel