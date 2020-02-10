Large-Scale Luxury Condominium Project Installation Completed by CGI Commercial

Windows and doors by CGI Commercial, part of PGT Innovations’ family of brands, will be featured inside Calypso Tower lll, the 22-story luxury condominium project in Panama City Beach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005649/en/

PGT SGD670 and 770 sliding glass doors. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> PGT SGD670 and 770 sliding glass doors. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Rendering of the exterior of Calypso Tower III using CGIC 3500 windows, CGIC 3550 entry door and PGT SGD670 and 770 sliding glass doors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Currently in its final days of construction, Calypso Tower lll was the first condominium construction to take place in Panama City Beach, Fla. in more than 10 years. Recently, approximately 935 windows and doors were installed in 250 condo units by Deas Millwork, an authorized CGI Commercial dealer partner.

The beachfront high-rise resort was partially constructed when Hurricane Michael tore through Panama City Beach in October 2018. The building withstood the storm’s force due in part to impact-resistant products by PGT Custom Windows + Doors, a sister brand to CGI Commercial, that had been installed prior to the hurricane.

"We chose to include the superior impact-resistant products from CGI Commercial because of the brand’s industry-leading solutions and the benefit to our buyers,” said Thomas Johnson, managing partner of Mimosa Capital and president and CEO of Calypso Tower lll. "In Florida, we have witnessed firsthand the damage that hurricanes can do to a community, and we are proud to offer Calypso Tower III homeowners incredible protection with these state-of-the-art impact-resistant products to protect their homes and also showcase the stunning waterfront views of Panama City Beach.”

Located at 15928 Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach, Calypso Tower III is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2020.

"PGT Innovations is proud to have been selected for such a high-profile project in Panama City Beach, especially considering the project’s requirements of providing an exceptional level of protection for its residents while also unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "We’re excited to be contributing to a project that will be a shining example of post-storm rebuilding progress in this area.”

CGI Commercial

CGI Commercial, part of PGT Innovations’ family of brands, manufactures quality impact-resistant products that meet or exceed the stringent Miami-Dade County impact standards. CGI Commercial is committed to being a trusted partner with architects, engineers, glaziers and dealers in the commercial market. The company offers pre-glazed storefront window wall and door systems configured for some of the most demanding commercial and residential applications in the industry. More than 320 employees work inside its manufacturing plant in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit www.CommercialCGI.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About Calypso Tower lll

Once completed, Calypso Tower lll at 15928 Front Beach Road will feature approximately 250 luxury condominiums adjacent to Pier Park, offering striking views of the Gulf of Mexico and convenient access to the beach, shopping and entertainment. The 22-story building will offer amenities, direct beach access via walkover and crosswalk, a large indoor and outdoor resort-style pool, a spacious hot tub, retail space, full-time on-site rental management providing weekly and daily rental of units, an executive fitness center and an 8-story parking garage. The sales center at 15900 Front Beach Road in unit 102 is open daily. For more information, contact 850-588-4581 or e-mail info@calypsotoweriii.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005649/en/