Largest Field of Elite Athletes to Compete for Record $100,000 Prize Purse as Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles Returns for Third Year

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, announced today several professional triathletes are set to compete in the May 15th Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles®. In its third year, the event will feature its largest field of elite athletes who are competing for an increased prize purse of $100,000.

Race favorite, Professional Triathletes Organization (PTO) World No.13, Heather Jackson, is set to return alongside international distance 2021 winner and PTO World No.6 Emma Pallant-Browne, fellow Brit, and PTO World No.9, Katrina Mathews. And the top male triathletes include Andrew Starykowicz, Jason West and Eric Lagerstrom.

"We are excited to welcome elite athletes who will race to the finish line for a chance to win the most significant prize purse in the event's history," said Ibi Montesino, managing director and senior vice president, Herbalife Nutrition, North America. "But this is not only for the elites, we also welcome athletes of all levels to join one of the various race offerings as there is something for everyone and there's never been a better reason to get moving, be inspired and live an active, healthy lifestyle."

To appeal to a variety of athletes, the event includes an international and sprint distance triathlon, PTO Pro-AM, an Aquabike international distance, a 22-mile Bike Tour, and a 5k Run/Walk that will traverse through the streets of Los Angeles. Upon completing the race, athletes and spectators will come together at the Finish Line Festival, that will include entertainment, kid's zone, and other family-friendly activities.

Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles welcomes new and returning sponsors committed to helping all participating athletes feel like professionals from the start to the Finish Line Festival. Returning as this year's charity partner is JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research.

For a complete list of professional triathletes and ranking, visit https://protriathletes.org/

"We are excited to offer this record prize purse as we reward winners in a bigger way," said Sam Renouf, CEO of the PTO. "We love the events in Los Angeles and with PTO events historically being broadcast in over 100 countries, we look forward to bringing the Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles to a large audience of sports fans worldwide."

For more event details and information on the Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles, visit http://www.herbalife24tri.la and follow us on social media @Herbalife24Tri, #Herbalife24Tri.

