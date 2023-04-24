Largest Storage Owner and Developer in the Mid-Atlantic Continues Aggressive Growth with New Facility

The new facility in Martinsburg, WV marks the 33rd self storage property for Arcland Property Company

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcland Property Company, a developer and owner of self-storage in the mid-Atlantic region, has brought another Class A self-storage facility to Martinsburg, West Virginia. Located at 37 Triamigas Drive, the facility sits directly across from Aldi food market.

The facility will be managed by Self Storage Plus, marking the 65th property for the management platform.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of our second storage facility in Martinsburg," said Anthony Piscitelli, SVP of Investments. "Our new location along Edwin Miller Boulevard gives us another opportunity to continue building relationships with the local community."

The project encompasses 105,000 square feet with 675 units. The facility is conveniently located along the Edwin Miller Boulevard. (WV route 9) commercial corridor.

The development consists of six buildings that offer modern amenities including climate-controlled space, an array of security measures, the convenience of ground-level access and will be staffed 7-days a week.

ABOUT ARCLAND:

Arcland is a nationally recognized real estate development and investment firm that specializes in Class A self storage. The company owns more than 40 properties in the mid-Atlantic. Find out more about Arcland's properties and mission here.

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS:

Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of local communities with more than 60 stores throughout the southeastern region. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life ®. For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit www.selfstorageplus.com .

