Larimar : FDA Oks To Proceed To 50 Mg Cohort In CTI-1601's Phase 2 Friedreich's Ataxia Trial

(RTTNews) - Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Company's four-week, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 dose exploration trial of CTI-1601 in patients with Friedreich's ataxia or FA to proceed to a 50 mg cohort in which participants will be dosed daily for the first 14 days, and then every other day until day 28.

In addition, Larimar's open label extension or OLE trial was also cleared for initiation by the FDA. Participants in the OLE will receive 25 mg of CTI-1601 daily. CTI-1601 is a novel protein replacement therapy designed to deliver frataxin to the mitochondria of patients with FA who have low levels of frataxin.

The company said it looks forward to data from its Phase 2 trial's 50 mg cohort in the first half of 2024, which will help the company further characterize the safety and PK profiles of CTI-1601 and its ability to increase frataxin levels in a dose-dependent fashion as seen in our earlier Phase 1 studies.

Participants who complete treatment in the Phase 2 dose exploration trial, or who previously completed a prior clinical trial of CTI-1601, are eligible to screen for Larimar's OLE trial. Participants in the OLE trial will receive subcutaneous injections of 25 mg of CTI-1601 administered daily. The trial is expected to begin in first-quarter 2024 with interim data expected in the fourth quarter 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com