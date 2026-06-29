Larimar Therapeutics Stock Falls 17% Despite FDA BLA Submission And Positive Trial Update

(RTTNews) - Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) stock fell 17.35 percent, declining $0.635 to $3.025 on Monday, despite the company announcing the submission of the first module of its rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for accelerated approval of nomlabofusp, its investigational treatment for Friedreich's ataxia.

The stock is currently trading at $3.025, compared with its previous close of $3.66 on the Nasdaq. Shares opened at $2.97 and traded between $2.92 and $3.30 during the session. Trading volume reached 9.52 million shares, well above the average daily volume of 1.82 million shares.

Larimar said the FDA indicated during a pre-BLA meeting that its existing data package appears sufficient to support a rolling BLA submission for accelerated approval based on skin frataxin as a potential surrogate endpoint. The company also reported positive long-term open-label data, highlighting sustained biomarker improvements and continued progress toward initiating its global Phase 3 confirmatory study.

LRMR shares have traded between $2.715 and $6.42 over the past 52 weeks.