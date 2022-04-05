Lark Health Announces Lark for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Lark's customers can now benefit from enhanced offerings in virtual chronic disease management and prevention

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health today announced it has launched Lark for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to simplify care management for health plans and their members with enhanced technology, providing a simple and digestible way for members to engage in their care. Lark's AI-powered chronic disease prevention and management platform uses a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy framework and remote patient monitoring tech to provide 24/7 personalized digital counseling across four programs: Prevention, which encompasses weight management, stress and anxiety management, sleep coaching, and smoking cessation, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Care, and Hypertension Care. Lark can integrate into any health plan's existing workflow to guide members to the right care, at the right time, boosting overall engagement and improving health outcomes.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Lark is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000DkNMBUA3&preview=%222022-01-31T22%3A59%3A58.000Z%22.

Lark

Lark helps health plan members manage and prevent chronic conditions, while giving health plans a scalable way to extend their care management capabilities by identifying at-risk members and guiding them to the appropriate care. Lark is a true technology partner for health plans: Lark's innovative use of conversational AI coaching drives clinical outcomes equivalent to those of live coach driven programs while integrating into the health plan's existing care management pathways. Currently contracted to manage over 30 million patients, Lark is on a mission to make compassionate, clinically effective healthcare accessible to anyone who needs it. Lark being listed on the AppExchange will support enhanced reporting of user data to help inform care management and coordinated decision making.

Comments on the News

"To meet the scale of the chronic conditions crisis facing our country, we need enterprise-level shifts in how our healthcare system approaches care delivery," said Julia Hu , co-founder and CEO of Lark Health. "Salesforce Health Cloud is catalyzing that change by supporting payers, employers, and care coordinators as they work to integrate new digital tools into their workflows and improve care management and delivery. Lark is proud to join the AppExchange to be able to provide personalized care prevention and management programs to thousands of patients."

, co-founder and CEO of Lark Health. "Salesforce Health Cloud is catalyzing that change by supporting payers, employers, and care coordinators as they work to integrate new digital tools into their workflows and improve care management and delivery. Lark is proud to join the AppExchange to be able to provide personalized care prevention and management programs to thousands of patients." "As Salesforce works to help the healthcare industry catch up with the innovations we've seen in other sectors, we've selected and are partnering with the most innovative company in each category to provide digital-first, patient-focused healthcare experience," said Kevin Riley , Senior Vice President and GM of healthcare and life sciences at Salesforce. "Together with our select partners, we're working to improve care coordination and increase patient access to personalized, digital chronic care at a price and scale that healthcare hasn't seen before."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Lark: https://www.facebook.com/ourLARK/

Follow Lark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/larkhealth

Salesforce, AppExchange, Health Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Lark Health

Lark is a healthcare technology company aimed at delivering infinitely scalable, virtual chronic and preventative healthcare through conversational AI. To date, Lark has provided nearly 2 million people with unlimited, 24/7 personalized care delivered through an easy-to-use, text message-like interface that integrates remote patient monitoring tools and is built on a cognitive behavioral therapy framework. Lark's platform seamlessly integrates with health plans' and employers' existing healthcare infrastructure to help them scale their chronic disease prevention and management programs, boost engagement, and improve health outcomes. Lark currently works with many of the largest health plans and across four programs: Prevention, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Care, and Hypertension Care. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received the highest level of clinical recognition—Full Recognition—from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2020), one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com .

Media Contact:

Dori Zweig

Lark Health

lark@crosscutstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lark-health-announces-lark-for-salesforce-on-salesforce-appexchange-the-worlds-leading-enterprise-cloud-marketplace-301517016.html

SOURCE Lark Health