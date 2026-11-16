Oracle Aktie

Oracle ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.11.2026 15:09:00

Larry Ellison Has Lost $145 Billion in Net Worth Over the Past Year as Oracle Stock Fell 59% From Its Peak. Here's Why Oracle's Heavy Concentration in OpenAI Has Wall Street Nervous.

The last year has been brutal for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock investors. The company's share price is down roughly 44% over the stretch and roughly 50% from its high, and you can count founder and CEO Larry Ellison among those impacted by the stock's big sell-offs.

As of the company's most recent public disclosures, Ellison held roughly 1.16 billion shares of Oracle stock -- giving him a roughly 40% stake in the business and making him its largest shareholder. As a result of the large valuation drawdown, Ellison has seen his net worth decline roughly $145 billion compared to where it stood at his company's valuation peak.

Broader valuation trends affecting companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry have played a role in the stock's collapse, but the market is also concerned about Oracle's heavy reliance on OpenAI as a customer. Here's why.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oracle Corp.

mehr Analysen
06.11.26 Oracle Outperform Bernstein Research
29.10.26 Oracle Buy UBS AG
29.10.26 Oracle Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.26 Oracle Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.10.26 Oracle Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Oracle Corp. 110,08 -3,20% Oracle Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fallen zurück -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Montag ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fällt ebenso zurück. An der Wall Street geht es zum Wochenstart nach unten. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen