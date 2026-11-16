Larry Ellison Has Lost $145 Billion in Net Worth Over the Past Year as Oracle Stock Fell 59% From Its Peak. Here's Why Oracle's Heavy Concentration in OpenAI Has Wall Street Nervous.

The last year has been brutal for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock investors. The company's share price is down roughly 44% over the stretch and roughly 50% from its high, and you can count founder and CEO Larry Ellison among those impacted by the stock's big sell-offs.

As of the company's most recent public disclosures, Ellison held roughly 1.16 billion shares of Oracle stock -- giving him a roughly 40% stake in the business and making him its largest shareholder. As a result of the large valuation drawdown, Ellison has seen his net worth decline roughly $145 billion compared to where it stood at his company's valuation peak.

Broader valuation trends affecting companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry have played a role in the stock's collapse, but the market is also concerned about Oracle's heavy reliance on OpenAI as a customer. Here's why.

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