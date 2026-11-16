Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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16.11.2026 15:09:00
Larry Ellison Has Lost $145 Billion in Net Worth Over the Past Year as Oracle Stock Fell 59% From Its Peak. Here's Why Oracle's Heavy Concentration in OpenAI Has Wall Street Nervous.
The last year has been brutal for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock investors. The company's share price is down roughly 44% over the stretch and roughly 50% from its high, and you can count founder and CEO Larry Ellison among those impacted by the stock's big sell-offs.
As of the company's most recent public disclosures, Ellison held roughly 1.16 billion shares of Oracle stock -- giving him a roughly 40% stake in the business and making him its largest shareholder. As a result of the large valuation drawdown, Ellison has seen his net worth decline roughly $145 billion compared to where it stood at his company's valuation peak.
Broader valuation trends affecting companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry have played a role in the stock's collapse, but the market is also concerned about Oracle's heavy reliance on OpenAI as a customer. Here's why.
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Analysen zu Oracle Corp.
|06.11.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.09.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oracle Corp.
|110,08
|-3,20%
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