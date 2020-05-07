Las Vegas-Based Biopharmaceutical Company EUCYT to Sponsor Night of Hope

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of their continuing community-support efforts, EUCYT, a local biopharmaceutical company, is partnering with Hope for the City and sponsoring Saturday's Night of Hope televised benefit.

The Night of Hope fundraiser, developed by the Hope for the City charity, will feature dozens of artists, athletes, celebrities and public figures who reside in Las Vegas, to highlight the tremendous need for food and other essentials for Las Vegas residents as a result of the shutdown of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be simulcast on NBC 3, Fox 5 KVVU, CBS 8 News Now, ABC 13 KTNV, KCYE 102.7 Coyote Country, and streamed online at HOPEFORTHECITY.TV.

EUCYT's Chief Executive Officer, Travis H. Bird, is grateful EUCYT can join dozens of other area companies to help those in need within the community.

"Las Vegas has been devastated by this pandemic and I want EUCYT to be part of the solution. We recently launched our 'Make Vegas Vegas Again' campaign focusing on how stem-cell-derived products offer a way to reopen the city safely. When I learned about what Hope for the City was doing, and how closely our goals align, I definitely knew EUCYT would be a part of it. We're honored to partner with Hope for the City and excited to help #MakeVegasVegasAgain!

Aside from the Night of Hope sponsorship, EUCYT is currently developing a potential treatment for COVID-19-positive patients. COVIXO is a mesenchymal stem-cell derived therapy that harnesses the power of the immune system to augment the body's natural response to invading pathogens such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent behind coronavirus disease (COVID-19). For more information visit: https://eucyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/covixo.pdf.

To learn more about EUCYT's "Make Vegas Vegas Again" campaign, email info@eucyt.com.

About EUCYT

EUCYT is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision healthcare by harnessing the power within the human body to change the way people heal. EUCYT is committed to delivering safe, effective, leading-edge, advanced biologic technology.

EUCYT – Where Science Meets Health

SOURCE EUCYT