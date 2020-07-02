Las Vegas Based Environ Safety LLC, Announces Dr. Elisabeth Hagen, M.D. as the Company's New Global Medical Advisor

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas entrepreneur and Environ Safety President, Bryan Lindsey, announces Dr. Elisabeth Hagen to join as the company's global medical advisor. Dr. Hagen is a seasoned medical professional, former United States federal policy maker and regulator. She is well known in the food industry and public health community for her crisis management and risk communication skills. This Harvard educated infectious disease specialist will take on the role of working with Environ Safety's elite clients and advise them on the assessment and needs of the patented RGF Environmental Group, Inc. technology that Environ Safety is supplying to integrated casino resorts, convention centers and arenas.

After a complete shutdown of Las Vegas casinos, resorts, conference centers, restaurants and arenas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the welfare and safety of both guests and workers is one of the greatest concerns delaying the global reopening of these businesses. Last month, Environ entered into an exclusive agreement with RGF Environmental Group, Inc. to distribute RGF's patented UV-based advanced oxidation technologies (AOT) including PHI (Photohydroionization®) and REME Halo® (ReflectiveElectromagneticEnergy) some of the air, surface and food safety solutions needed to bring Las Vegas Resorts and Casinos back to work! RGF's Photohydroionization® (PHI Cell®) technologies are the most innovative on the market, with more than four million applications currently being used worldwide. RGF's PHI Cell® technology is so effective that it can greatly reduce contagions from a sneeze. Using simulated blind study sneeze tests, RGF's R&D engineers found PHI Cells® are 99%+ effective in removing microbials such as bacteria and virus within three-foot area of a sneeze. RGF's PHI-Cell® and REME HALO® technologies have also been tested by third party independent labs and universities and found to be very effective in destroying viruses and bacteria. This technology has aided Fortune 500 companies in successfully providing safe environments from the potential spread of various viruses and bacteria. In response to the pandemic demand RGF has tripled production of the Photohydroionization® products and has added two new metal fabrication lines and scores of new assembly workstations at its Riviera Beach, Florida manufacturing facility.

President Bryan Lindsey has taken an aggressive stance positioning his company, Environ Safety, to restart the gaming and entertainment industry worldwide. "The addition of Dr. Hagen as our Global Medical Advisor cements our ability to educate the world about the technology we are distributing from RGF and the impact we will make on health and human services globally," said Lindsey. "Dr. Hagen's expert experience as an infectious disease specialist, as well as her background as the Chief Medical Officer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, gives our company the support we need to attack this global pandemic head on. This is far from over, and we must continue to fight. We will fight until we win!" Lindsey continued. The most dangerous transmission of viruses is infected air. More than 50% of commercial buildings have contaminated heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. If not properly maintained, they are a hotbed for growth of mold, viruses and bacteria. The re-opening of these massive integrated resorts is the first and most important task at hand. RGF's patented Photohydroionization® Technology (PHI) is the air, surface and food safety solution needed to bring Las Vegas and the entire global hospitality and gaming industry back to work.

Las Vegas is the gaming, convention and entertainment capital of the world which makes it the perfect venue to set the new standard in air, surface and food safety and to lead the way in safely reopening gaming businesses here in Vegas around the world. Lindsey and the Environ Safety team, along with Dr. Elisabeth Hagen, M.D. and Dr. James Marsden, Ph.D., RGF's Scientific Advisor and a 40-year veteran in the environmental safety industry, will be involved in advising the elite hospitality clientele for Environ Safety as they expand across North America and globally. "I am extremely honored to join Environ Safety and I greatly appreciate their passion for getting people safely back to enjoying the things they love doing. With the patented RGF Technology, collectively we will be positioned to achieve just that," said Dr. Hagen. "I am confident that guests and employees of hospitality and entertainment venues will be safer because of our efforts."

About Dr. Elisabeth Hagen

Formerly the Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Dr. Hagen oversaw food safety policy for the U.S. Meat and Poultry industries from 2010-2013, and advanced major reforms and consumer protections in that role. Prior to her appointment, Dr. Hagen led the science, epidemiology, and laboratory mission at the Food Safety Inspection Service and was the USDA's Chief Medical Officer.

Since leaving the USDA, Dr. Hagen has been advising companies and investors on food safety strategy, regulatory issues, and crisis management. She has served as Senior Advisor to Deloitte Consumer Products and is on the Board of Directors of NSF International. Dr. Hagen earned her M.D, from Harvard Medical School, and is specialty trained in internal medicine and infectious disease.

About RGF Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF® manufactures over 500 American-made environmental products and has a 35+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF® is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and Innovation Company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. RGF® is also an FDA registered establishment. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF® Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and office facilities. RGF® has recently upgraded their facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best engineered products on the market.

*Disclaimer: RGF Photohydroionization Technology has not yet been tested on SARS-CoV-2 / Covid-19 and is not a medical device therefore no medical claims are made. Testing however is currently being conducted by independent accredited labratory.

