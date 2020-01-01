Las Vegas commercial real estate company factors in two $40 million deals to close out 2019

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatski Commercial Real Estate, a Las Vegas company, recently completed its second $40 million-plus deal in several months, representing the buyer in the $40.2 million sale of the Anthem Highlands retail complex in Henderson.



Gatski Commercial President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Gatski joined Gatski Commercial brokers Laramie Bracken and Brenda Olson in representing the buyer Equus Anthem Highlands, LLC in the deal for the 118,613-square-foot property at 2810-2930 Bicentennial Parkway in Henderson.



The complex was fully occupied at sale; tenants included Albertsons, CVS, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Starbucks.



Gleb Lvovich of the Newport Beach, California, office of commercial real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle represented the seller, Phillips Edison & Co. in the deal, which closed in less than 60 days.



Over the summer, Gatski Commercial represented a private seller, Equus Investment Group, LP who sold the 358,181-square-foot Equus Business Center at 3400 Desert Inn Road, 3110-3230 Polaris Ave. and 3401 Sirius Ave. in Las Vegas for approximately $42 million to Irvine, California-based MCA Realty. The property was approximately 90 percent occupied when it was sold, listing 180 tenants. Dan Doherty from Colliers, Gabe Telles and Ali Roesener from Gatski Commercial represented the buyer and Frank Gatski represented the seller.



Frank Gatski, whose commercial real estate career spans nearly three decades, has deep roots in the Las Vegas Valley, having lived in Las Vegas for more than 40 years.



With the Anthem Village Highlands deal closed, Bracken and Olson will direct leasing; Gatski Commercial will also manage the property.



