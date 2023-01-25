25.01.2023 22:07:13

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$169 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$123 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$142 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.12 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$169 Mln. vs. -$123 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.22 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

