Las Vegas TV News Gives Exclusive Preview of Park West Fine Art Museum

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the words of reporter Mike Davis, "the Las Vegas Strip just got more artsy!" Fox 5 Las Vegas recently visited the new Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in Las Vegas to give viewers an inside look at everything Park West Vegas has to offer.

Davis spoke to John Block, Park West's Executive Vice President, and Candice Vergis, the Gallery Director for Park West Vegas. They both gave the reporter a tour, showing off the fascinating range of art available at the museum, which includes everything from ceramics from Pablo Picasso to brand-new paintings by Vegas local Michael Godard. You can watch the full video from the segment here.

"We have been knocked out by the attention we've been receiving from the Las Vegas media," said Park West's Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione. "People are really excited about having a new art museum on the Strip."

Block told the Fox 5 reporter that the free-to-the-public museum is looking to reach "a whole new group of people that, maybe they're on the way to the casino or out to a great dinner, or just doing some shopping, and this gives them a chance to interact with Picasso and Dali and Chagall and Rembrandt. We have 500-year-old Renaissance masterpieces in the building right now."

The Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery showcases nearly 1,000 works from a wide variety of well-known artists, including Salvador Dali, Toulouse-Lautrec, Peter Max, Mark Kostabi, Nano Lopez, and many more.

The Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is located inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109. Its hours of operation are 10 am to 10 pm and you can learn more at parkwestvegas.com or by calling 702-630-1037.

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. You can learn more about Park West's over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com

Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/

